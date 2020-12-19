Another 11 Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 402 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 18,739. Of those, 16,266 have been confirmed positive, while 2,473 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency left Friday’s cumulative total at 18,337, meaning no revision of the previous day’s report was required. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new cases reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.





11 more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 292. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (27), Aroostook (19), Cumberland (145), Franklin (12), Hancock (3), Kennebec (32), Knox (3), Lincoln (8), Oxford (28), Penobscot (37), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (15), Somerset (15), Waldo (10), Washington (14) and York (21) counties, state data show. Information about where an additional 24 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 449.0, down from 449.7 a day ago, up from 364.9 a week ago and up from 189.4 a month ago.

Saturday’s report marks the ninth time in 11 days when new cases surged past 400. Maine hasn’t seen a day with fewer than 200 new cases since November.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

So far, 971 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. As of Friday, 177 of those people were currently hospitalized, with 46 in critical care and 15 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 10,766. That means there are 7,681 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 7,312 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 11,053 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 1,068,605 negative test results out of 1,093,010 overall. About 2.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 5,690 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 83 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (2,131), Aroostook (401), Franklin (384), Hancock (472), Kennebec (1,391), Knox (294), Lincoln (234), Oxford (841), Penobscot (1,520), Piscataquis (89), Sagadahoc (287), Somerset (625), Waldo (334), Washington (290) and York (3,732) counties. Information about where an additional 24 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 17,466,837 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 313,672 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.