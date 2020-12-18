Several years ago, I had the opportunity to spend some time very close to a bobcat while I was hunting. It was an experience I’ll not soon forget.

First, a flash of brown walked behind a group of fir trees not far from my ground blind. Then, a shadow filled the gap between two of those trees. And finally, a large cat stuck its head out through the opening, staring right at me.

I tell myself that the cat couldn’t see me, and that I was so still, sitting in the back corner of my blind, that he wasn’t sizing me up as a potential meal. (I’m not sure that’s true or not). All I knew was that it was the largest cat I’d ever seen in person, and it was standing seven yards away from me.





OK. I didn’t know it was only seven yards away until later, when I paced off the distance from the blind to the log the bobcat had stepped onto when it was staring me down.

And since I was already a veteran of Maine’s great mountain lion debate — Do we have them? — I was happy that the cat retreated the way it had come, turning around and showing me its distinctive bobbed tail as it left. If it hadn’t, I might still be telling people about the time the “mountain lion” nearly attacked me.

Ever since, I’ve thought bobcats are pretty cool. (The fact that this one didn’t chomp my face off probably helped formulate my opinion on the cats).

Today, I’m happy to share a great bobcat trail camera video that BDN reader Christopher Almy sent in. It was taken in Charleston, and shows a pair of cats having a bit of fun. Well, at least one of the cats is having fun. One just looks annoyed because its buddy gave it a shove.

No matter what you make of the video, I think it serves as further evidence of my premise: Bobcats are pretty cool.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.