Christmas cookies are a delicious way to celebrate the holiday season. This year, as more people look to experiment in the kitchen to pass the time, why not try a new Christmas cookie recipe?

Whether you have a socially-distant cookie swap with your neighbors or just want to enjoy the holiday season with some tasty treats, here are 8 holiday cookie recipes that will make your season a little sweeter.

Biscotti al latte

Biscotti al Latte Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

These twisty, citrusy cookies are not only gorgeous, but they are absolutely delicious with a cup of warm tea. Plus, they are an absolute blast to make. Try these pretzel-shaped biscotti al latte cookies for your holiday swap this year.





Pecan shortbread cookies

Pecan cookies are a lovely addition to holiday dessert offerings. Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

These easy five-ingredient cookies have a delightful shortbread-like texture that pairs well with tea and mulled wine alike. To make them more festive, sprinkle them with coarse granulated sugar, or with little sugar snowflakes or stars. Check out this recipe for pecan cookies for a simple, sweet addition to any holiday fete.

Walnut crescents

Walnut Crescent Cookies Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

These buttery, nutty, slightly sweet cookies are beautiful to look at and just as delicious. They are delightfully simple to shape by simply rolling the dough between your hands. And the secret ingredient to their rich, spiced flavor profile? Cardamom, of course. Try these walnut crescent cookies to see for yourself.

Pumpkin spice iced pumpkin cookies

Sarah Caron’s pumpkin cookies. Credit: Brian Feulner / BDN

Pumpkin might be traditionally associated with Thanksgiving, but these pumpkin spice iced pumpkin cookies are just as delicious for Christmas. The soft, fluffy cookies paired with a spiced glaze are melt-in-your-mouth good, and a great way to use any extra pumpkin puree you might have leftover from turkey day. Here is how to make pumpkin spice iced pumpkin cookies.

Dark chocolate chip cookie bars

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars for Maine Course Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This quadrilateral departure from the traditional cookie shape are easy to portion and even easier to prepare. Pro tip: if you are baking these bars in advance, keep them fresh by sticking a slice of bread in the airtight container with them. Check out this recipe for dark chocolate chip cookie bars to enjoy the decadent treat this holiday season.

No-bake peanut butter chocolate cookies

Peanut Butter Chocolate No Bake Cookies for Maine Course Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

No-bake cookies are a Maine classic that are meant for sharing. Quickly whip up a batch to leave on your neighbor’s porch, or wrap up to share with the essential workers in your life. Here is a delicious recipe for no-bake peanut butter chocolate cookies that you will be excited to share.

Chocolate pistachio biscotti

Biscotti. Credit: Brian Feulner / BDN

Making biscotti is a process that you have to commit to, involving kneading with care and twice-baking to get that perfect, dippable crisp. All that effort will certainly be worth it, though, nestled with creamy, nutty pistachios paired perfectly with luscious chocolate. Here’s how to make chocolate pistachio biscotti this holiday season.

Peppermint sugar cookies

Is there any flavor quite so Christmas as peppermint? With whispers of vanilla, creamy butter and bright peppermint, these cookies are perfect for the holidays. If you bake these cookies, be sure to watch them closely, as they tend to cook quickly and can burn. Even with a little crisp, though, they’re delicious. Try these peppermint sugar cookies to see for yourself.