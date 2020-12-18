In addition to the hundreds of Christmas Masses scheduled for churches and parish halls around Maine this year, two opportunities to have a unique Mass experience next week are scheduled for Gorham and Rockland.

In an effort to accommodate more parishioners, including those who do not yet wish to participate in-person or via livestream, parking lot Masses will be held at:

· St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street, Gorham





Christmas Eve at 4 p.m.

Celebrant: Fr. Steven Cartwright

· St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland

Christmas Day at 11 a.m.

Celebrant: Fr. Bob Vaillancourt

All are welcome to attend these Masses. For a look at the list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses scheduled for Maine parishes, including registration information and livestream details, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.