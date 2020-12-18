PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Hospice Fund of the Maine Community Foundation seeks applications for grants to support hospice programs in southern Maine, particularly those that provide volunteer and bereavement services in Cumberland and York counties.

Preference will be given to proposals that raise community awareness of hospice and bereavement services; increase the utilization and/or the quality of end-of-life services; and support hospice volunteers and the recruitment of volunteers, including outreach, training, and recognition.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2021. Organizations will be notified in May. For complete guidelines, application and a list of last year’s grants, visit http://www.mainecf.org or call 877-700-6800.





In 2020 the fund awarded $18,100 in grants to five nonprofits, including:



• Harbour Singers, Saco, to build the capacity and sustainability of the hospice chorus and strengthen outreach and training activities

• Hospice of Southern Maine, Scarborough, to expand training program to geographic areas with few or no volunteers and provide ongoing hospice educational training to its existing volunteer team

• Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, South Portland, to build a training program for direct care clinicians, managers and volunteers in the unique care of pediatric patients under palliative and hospice care.

For more information, visit http://www.mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 877-700-6800 or llee@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.