A storm battering the East Coast on Thursday morning is expected to leave up to a foot of snow in southern Maine before moving on this evening.

A winter storm warning is in place for Cumberland and York counties, while a winter weather advisory has been issued for eastern Maine until 4 p.m.

Snow began falling in York County before 5 a.m., leaving a fresh blanket of powder over empty roads. The storm hit the East Coast late Wednesday, bringing freezing rain, ice and heavy snow from Virginia to New England.





The National Weather Service warned that the storm could make morning travel “very difficult to impossible.”

Snowfall will be heaviest in southern and coastal Maine, with the weather service’s Gray office forecasting up to 13 inches in Sanford, 11 inches in Portland, 8 inches in Rockland and 5 inches in Belfast.

Eastern Maine will be spared the brunt of the storm, with only 1 to 2 inches expected over Greater Bangor. Accumulation will be a little heavier toward coastal Hancock and Washington counties, where 4 to 6 inches are forecast for Bar Harbor and Machias and 3 to 4 inches for Eastport, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

Mainers north of Bangor won’t see much, if any, snow, with no accumulation expected from Lincoln all the way to the St. John Valley.