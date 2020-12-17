This story will be updated.

The University of Maine men’s hockey team’s two-game series at UMass Lowell on Saturday and Sunday won’t be played due to a positive COVID-19 antigen test involving a member of the UMaine program.

University of Maine System spokesperson Dan Demeritt said the school has paused men’s hockey activities. The team, including players and staff, is in quarantine.



The test result means a PCR test and contact tracing involving the unnamed individual must be completed before he can resume participation with the team.

The PCR (nasal swab) test is considered by the Food and Drug Administration to be the definitive test for the presence of COVID-19 as they detect the virus’s genetic material. The antigen test, which detects specific proteins from the coronavirus, is considered less reliable than the PCR test.





Results from the rapid antigen tests are usually supplied within 30 minutes while the PCR test results take two to five days.

Demeritt explained that if a member of a program tests positive on the antigen test, they follow up with a PCR test.

Brian Smith, assistant commissioner of Hockey East, said the series could be played at a later date, but the two teams are already scheduled to play Jan. 1-2, 2021, so the contests may not be made up.

He said if there is a situation where the two teams are available to play on a weekend because of postponements or cancellations, they could be plugged in for another series.

He indicated that the league wants every team to try to play every other team twice in order to supply some scheduling variety. However, that won’t be feasible so teams could wind up playing an opponent three or four times.