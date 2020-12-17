Brewer senior Gavin Carr and Hermon junior Sydney Gallop are among four players from around the state to earn Maine’s highest interscholastic soccer honor — All-America.

Carr and Gallop are joined by Maggie Cochran of Cape Elizabeth and Gus Ford of Falmouth to represent the state on the United Soccer Coaches All-America team.

Carr scored 14 goals this fall for Brewer, which finished its abbreviated season with a 7-2-1 record. The striker capped off his career with the game-winning goal during a 1-0 victory over rival Bangor, which was undefeated at the time of their Nov. 2 match.

Brewer striker Gavin Carr works his way up the field. Credit: Kevin Forrest / BDN

Carr, whose junior season was shortened by a collarbone injury, completed his high school career with 46 goals.

Gallop totaled 18 goals and 11 assists while leading Hermon to an undefeated season. She has propelled the Hawks to a 27-1 record and a regional championship during the last two seasons, the lone defeat coming to Cochran and Cape Elizabeth in the 2019 Class B state final.

Gallop will enter her senior season for Hermon with 78 career goals.

Carr and Gallop also were named to the All-Region 1 (New England) team. Other girls to achieve that status were Cochran, Gabrielle Martin of Fort Kent, Paige St. Pierre of Waterville, Carly Warn of Winslow, Hailey Koons of Bonny Eagle of Standish and Izzy Dyer of Falmouth.

In this November 2019 file photo, Hermon High School captain Sydney Gallop (right) takes the ball from Cape Elizabeth’s Abigail Agrodnia in the Class B soccer state championship game in Falmouth. Gallop scored 18 goals to move into second place on the school’s career scoring list. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Joining Carr and Ford on the boys All-Region 1 team were Ethan Holdsworth of Caribou, Ivan Domingues of Lewiston, Rion DosSantos of Falmouth and Joey Ansel-Mullen of Portland’s Waynflete School.

Statewide schoolgirl players of the year by class were Koons (Class A), Cochran (Class B), Martin and Lakyn Hink of Sacopee Valley of South Hiram (Class C) and Hannah Hubbard of Waterville’s Temple Academy (Class D).

For the boys, players of the year by class were Ford (Class A), Holdsworth (Class B), Liam Farrell of Orono (Class C) and Kobe Gilbert of Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford (Class D).

M.J. Ball of Hermon was named Region 1 girls soccer coach of the year in the large-school division as well as Northern Maine girls soccer coach of the year.

Brandon Salway of Waynflete was recognized as the Region 1 private school boys soccer coach of the year as well as Southern Maine boys soccer coach of the year.

Also nominated for Region 1 girls soccer coach of the year honors were Doug Cyr of Fort Kent in the small-school division and Craig Roberts of Cheverus of Portland in the private-school ranks. Other boys soccer coaches nominated were David Halligan of Falmouth in the large-school division and Steve LaPierre of Van Buren for the small schools.