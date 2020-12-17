One of the unexpected benefits of offering up near-daily trail camera photos is that we’ve learned we’ve got readers across the country.

Of course, we already knew that — the internet reaches nearly everywhere, after all — but the response from those far-flung readers, who have in turn sent trail camera submissions to us, has been eye-opening.

Today’s contributor, Chuck Boyle, lives just outside of Sedona, Ariz., and he said that his Google News feed sends him stories in a variety of categories that he has selected. Those preferences led to him receiving several of our trail cam stories. As a trail camera buff, Boyle knew he had a video that our readers would love.





“I put out water for our local wildlife this summer after having no rain for months,” Boyle said. “[I] had quite a few customers.”

He sure did. At his homemade watering hole — kind of like an oasis, I guess — a steady parade of critters stopped by for a sip. Many of the animals will be familiar to Mainers, but at least one, the javelina, might not be.

Here, according to Boyle, are the species captured on film in the video that he spliced together: deer, coyote, fox, rabbits, bobcats, javelinas, skunks, raccoons and a “wayward calf escapee from a local rancher.”

If you want to learn more about javelinas, which resemble small wild pigs (although they’re not pigs at all), you can check this fact sheet from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. And if you want to watch one gallop around town, check out this great video from KOLD-13 in Tucson, Ariz. These animals can really run!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.