No patience for people flaunting virus requirements

My brother, who lives in Vermont, sent me an article from his local newspaper about some people’s reaction to the requirement to wear a mask, refrain from large gatherings and practice social distancing. He described the sacrifices made by the citizens of the United States during World War II.

I was 4 years old when the war started. I remember all the things he mentioned: rationing of gasoline, butter, sugar and many other items too numerous to name. He mentioned the sacrifices by those who went off to war and those that remained to man the home front. I remember saving paper, which was bundled up and taken to a depot. We saved scrap metal and milkweed pods, which produce kapok for life jackets. My parents lost relatives and friends.





I remember one young man who worked one summer on my father’s farm during high school

vacation. I was his shadow for most of the summer. He graduated from high school and joined the Army and was sent to the Pacific. He never returned. When I graduated from high school, I joined the Navy and served honorably for five years as a truck driver and armed guard.

Those who are upset with complying with the regulations and requirements to slow the spreading of the virus should read Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation.” I lived through World War II and subsequent wars. I have read and heard about the tales of horror. I have no patience for those who flaunt mask and other requirements designed to keep us safe.

This especially applies to our commander-in-chief who sets a poor example with grievous negligence in his handling of the response to the virus, which has caused the needless death of many Americans.

David Thompson

Orono

We need more from Collins

Where is Sen. Susan Collins? President Donald Trump, with the support of a large majority of registered Republicans, is attempting to overthrow our constitutional form of government and we haven’t heard much from “Our Senator.” If ever there was a time for her Margaret Chase Smith moment, it is now.

Free and fair elections and a peaceful transfer of power are fundamental to our democracy. Trump is doing everything in his power to undermine these principles. Should we not expect outrage from the senior member of our congressional delegation? Congratulating President- elect Joe Biden is not enough.

If she is truly representing the people of Maine, Collins needs to be standing before the Senate using her voice and moral authority to fight what I believe is an attempted coup by Trump and his followers.

David L. Levy

Orono

Not worth the space

I find it hard to understand the BDN’s selection of Malik Pitchford’s OpEd piece from among the many nationwide that must have been available to the paper. The BDN felt we needed the sage advice of this young man, did it?

Let’s see if I have the math right. When Barack Obama was running for president in 2008, young Malik was what, eight years old? I bet from his perch in the second grade he was already an astute observer of the political scene. Then, when Obama was running for a second term, young Malik was a sixth grader! No doubt whipping out political OpEds. And when Trump was besting even a centrist Democrat, where was Malik? Maybe taking driver’s ed?

One wonders when young Malik got so woke. But one wonders even more why the BDN thinks his immature opinions and mediocre writing are worth the space.

Michael Mainen

Castine