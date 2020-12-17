LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — Lincolnville voters narrowly elected Jordan Barnett-Parker Tuesday to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen that has been vacant since a member died earlier this fall in a tractor accident.

Barnett-Parker, 39, a goldsmith who has served on the town’s budget and broadband committees, received 107 votes. He ran against Jason Trundy, the chief deputy of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office who has served two prior terms on the select board and who garnered 100 votes.

The term will end in June 2022.





Voters could cast absentee or in-person ballots at the Lincolnville Central School. Less than 10 percent of the town’s 2,084 registered voters turned out for the special election.

“I just appreciate the support and that people were engaged,” Barnett-Parker said. “I’m very excited to get to work.”

He is motivated to try to bring broadband or fiber optic internet to the town, which would allow more residents to work from home at jobs that require fast internet.

“The internet that we have is so painfully slow,” he said. “I feel that the internet should be a utility … we want everybody to have the same opportunities to support themselves and their families.”

Barnett-Parker said another priority is to update the town’s comprehensive plan — it hasn’t happened since 2006. He said he’s worried by people moving into the community and buying up large swaths of land to build subdivisions.

“In a lot of island towns and coastal towns, you see wealth pushing the working-class out,” he said. “I want to make sure that we have a plan for the future moving forward.”

Finally, he would love to help motivate community involvement in local government.

“We have a drought in participation in the government committees that actually help the flow of things in town,” he said. “If I get nothing done before my 18 months are over, I just want to get community involvement up. It’s like everything else: you just can’t work that well if you’re at half staff.”