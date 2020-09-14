A 64-year-old Lincolnville man who served on that town’s Board of Selectmen for seven years died Sunday evening when the tractor he was driving rolled over onto him, Village Soup reported.

David Barrows was using the tractor to harvest firewood. He was alone when the incident occurred on his property on High Street. A family member found him, Village Soup reported.

Barrows served on the Lincolnville Board of Selectmen from 2011 through 2014 and then has served since 2016, last being re-elected in 2019 for a three-year term.