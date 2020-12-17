BANGOR — James Lacasse, vice president and community banking relationship manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, has been named as the recipient of the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2020 STAR Award for the Maine District Office. The award is given by the Maine District Office to an individual who consistently goes above and beyond for their customers and in support of the SBA’s programs and services.

“In a year that found many lenders devoting a significant amount of time to assist their customers with SBA’s loan programs, Jim’s efforts really stood out,” said Amy Bassett, SBA Maine district director. “Our programs can be a powerful tool in helping businesses access more capital, but it takes commitment and extra effort on behalf of the lender and Jim frequently made that call and took the extra time and effort to facilitate greater SBA lending at the bank to help more customers borrow funds to grow their businesses.”

Lacasse joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2008 as a credit underwriter. For the past ten years, he has served in various roles with the Bank’s commercial lending team and is responsible for matching businesses in Midcoast Maine with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.





“Jim is a dedicated advocate for Maine business owners and is committed to providing them the financing they need to support and expand their operations,” said John Mercier, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “The SBA STAR Award is a well-deserved honor for Jim, and we are so fortunate to have him as a member of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Community Banking Team.”

Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Lacasse served as a directory compensation analyst at MSCI (formerly Corporate Library) and as an insurance underwriter for Unum. In addition to his professional experience, he has successfully completed programs at the Northern New England School of Banking and the American Bankers Association Foundational Commercial Lending School, which is offered in association with the SW Graduate School of Banking Foundation.

Lacasse currently serves as a board member for the Blue Hill Harbor School. He is a former school board member for the Town of Blue Hill and served on the board of directors for Nichols Day Camp.

Lacasse and his family reside in Blue Hill.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.