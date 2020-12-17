The following options are available for in-person worship services for Christmas Eve at the Orland and Bucksport United Methodist Churches. You must reserve your place at which service you choose to attend as we are limited in capacity. It will be a first come first serve basis. All services will be broadcast on Facebook Live on that church’s page. The FM 90.1 radio will also be available in order to be in your vehicle at the church in the parking area. Services will be 45 minutes.

All people must be out of the church before the next group can enter at five minutes before the hour of beginning. Candles will be provided for single use.

Orland UMC, Narramisic Drive, first candlelight service at 4 p.m. and second at 5 p.m.





Bucksport UMC, 3 River Road, first candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. and second at 7:30 p.m.

Contact the Church office by phone to leave a reservation with the number attending and a phone number to return calls. You may email requests to either Orlandumc@aol.com or Bucksportumc@aol.com.

Current protocols will be in effect for attendance at the service and seating will be assigned to accommodate the most people.