University of Maine senior Liam Dobson, a STATS Football Championship Subdivision third-team All-American in 2019, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a UMaine spokesperson.

The offensive tackle will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Dobson, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2019 and earned HERO Sports third-team preseason All-America recognition this fall.





UMaine’s season was postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dobson, a hard-nosed 6-foot-3, 340-pounder, is athletic and can dunk a basketball. He graded out as UMaine’s best offensive lineman for every game in 2019 as he averaged 12 knockdowns per game.

He helped the Black Bears post a 6-6 record and average 29.3 points and 425.3 yards per game. That was better production than in 2018, when UMaine won the All-Colonial Athletic Association title and reached the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals for the first time in school history.

As a sophomore in 2018, Dobson started 14 games at right guard and was an All-CAA second-team selection and a HERO Sports Sophomore All-America honorable mention. He appeared in six games as a freshman, including one start.

Dobson is the second Black Bear to enter the portal this fall, joining place-kicker Kenny Doak.

UMaine is slated to play a six-game All-Colonial Athletic Association schedule beginning in March 2021.