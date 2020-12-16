A destroyer built at Bath Iron Works is headed to sea for the first time.

The future USS Daniel Inouye on Wednesday heads down the Kennebec River to the open ocean for builder trials.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will be equipped with the latest Aegis radar system that allows it to simultaneously track and engage ballistic missiles along with conventional missiles and aircraft.





The ship is named in honor of the late U.S. senator from Hawaii, who died in 2012. Inouye was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II.