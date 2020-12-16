BRUNSWICK — Due to expected frigid temperatures tonight, the drive-thru Living Nativity at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 18 1-2 p.m. It will still be held in the parking lot of the school, located on 37 Pleasant Street. All are welcome to attend this special event using the designated traffic pattern. As cars drive into the campus parking lot from Pleasant Street, they will slowly drive through 10 “stations” of the nativity.

“Each grade level has been assigned a station of the nativity story and will present it tableau style as motionless figures in a scene with lights and costumes,” said Principal Shelly Wheeler. “As people drive through the presentation, each tableau station has a phrase or verse written on a poster that describes the scene of the tableau. Cars will be ushered through the series of tents onto Union Street.”

For those who can’t attend the drive-thru nativity, the school will be releasing a video of the event, accompanied with student voice overs and music, on its website (www.sjcsbme.org) next week.