CALAIS — “God can move mountains with the smallest gesture of kindness!”

The words of Marc Podschlne, the director of faith formation of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, are an absolute truth embraced by the children of Immaculate Conception Church in Calais and St. James the Greater Church in Baileyville.

“Last week, they colored, drew pictures on, and personalized Christmas cards for the residents of Washington Place, an assisted living home in Calais,” said Podschlne.





Sadly, due to the pandemic, the children were unable to visit the home and sing Christmas carols to the residents as they did in 2019.

“It was disappointing to hear that we were unable to bring Christmas cheer, especially in these difficult times,” said Podschlne.

Days later, a parishioner stopped by Immaculate Conception Church and said she had 100 blank Christmas cards. The students quickly jumped at the chance when presented with an opportunity to still spread joy to the seniors.

“Instead of bringing Christmas cheer in the form of song, we’re bringing it in the form of Christmas cards,” said Podschlne. “God answered our prayers! He sure works in mysterious ways.”

The cards were delivered on Dec. 10. Plenty of time to bring smiles to many leading up to Christmas.