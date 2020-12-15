Every now and then, a Bangor Daily News reader will send in a trail camera photo that shows a pair of bull moose squaring off in a traditional territorial battle.

But never, until today, have we received a pic of three bulls locking antlers in one of those fights. Thanks to David I., one of our most avid trail cam contributors, today’s offering shows just that.

“I picked up a camera from our land in Island Falls today and was pleasantly surprised to find the attached,” David said. “Although not the image quality I would prefer, I like that three small bull moose chose to have a talk in front of my camera.”





These moose are doing more than talking, and eventually they bow their heads toward each other and lock antlers.

When friends and I are out in the woods calling moose, whether while hunting or while trying to lure a bull within camera range, we sometimes simulate the sound of a bull battle on our digital calls. On a few occasions, those simulated antler-to-antler crashes have even produced results.

But none of us has been lucky enough to actually witness two moose engaged in one of those fights in person, nor on camera. That just makes the photo of this three-moose wrestling match even more impressive.

So, what do you say, BDN readers? Anybody got a photo of four moose engaged in a forest brawl?

