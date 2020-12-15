The coronavirus pandemic brought a switch-like recession as it swept across the world earlier this year, taking nearly 100,000 Maine private-sector jobs with it over one month as economic restrictions were implemented across the country.

Nearly 60,000 of those jobs were recovered by October as businesses steadily reopened, but the economy is showing lasting effects from the virus. More than half of U.S. workers in a September survey commissioned by Amazon said they were looking for a new job because of the pandemic, while 36 percent said their current job does not use their skills or training.

Underemployment has become a feature of the pandemic. Many people lost the jobs they long held to take new ones that may be hourly with few benefits. This came as stimulus benefits passed by Congress in March, which included business loans, enhanced unemployment benefits and $1,200 relief checks, ran out over the course of the year with no more aid in sight.





The Bangor Daily News is looking to talk to Mainers in this situation as we continue to track the economic fallout from the virus. Join the conversation by answering the questions below.