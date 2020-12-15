This year, Blue Hill’s New Year’s Eve Celebration of Last Night! will take place as a radio broadcast on Dec. 31 from 8-9 p.m. The host will be the New Surry Theater, whose actors will ham it up while they take you from “venue to venue” to hear poetry, stories, music and theater brought to you by local performers. Look for the performance schedule in the Dec. 24th Penobscot Bay Press newspapers, and on the Peninsula Pan website peninsulapan.org.

Just tune in to WERU 89.9 FM and see what the night brings us on New Years’ Eve!