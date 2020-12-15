ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club and the Mid-Coast Recreation Center (MRC) are pleased to announce the addition of two golf simulators at MRC. Simulators have long been a topic of discussion within the Goose River Golf Club community, but finding the proper space to house them was a challenge.

Enter MRC Director Craig Wilson and Board Member Brian Wickenden who approached Goose River Golf Club Head Golf Professional Alex Plummer with the idea of joining forces. Plummer was sold.

“At Goose River we are always interested and excited to work with the local community to provide a golf-related service that can be beneficial to both club members and non-members,” said Plummer. “The two new simulators housed at MRC will provide a safe and welcoming space to help people stay in shape, work on their golf game, and maintain their golf friendships throughout the long and cold Mid-Coast winter.”





Goose River Golf Club owner Gerry Isom generously gifted one of the simulators and the other was matched by local donors. “We are beyond thankful to have an owner who is willing to go the extra mile for the community and the golf course he has proudly owned since 1998,” said Plummer. “There’s long been a demand for a winter golf simulator and we’re confident having two will be an incredibly successful venture for all parties involved.”

Plummer explained that these are not just any run-of-the-mill simulators. “The TrackMan simulators are top of the line in terms of technology, support and user friendliness. Their computer system is widely used on both the PGA and LPGA tours, and can provide for a practice session, and virtual golf experience that is second to none,” said Plummer.

The use of simulators has become an indispensable data companion for players of all abilities. “Having TrackMan is massively important for the improvement of players because it provides information right on the computer screen, rather than information we’d be guessing at,” said Jeff Seavey, Goose River Golf Club’s Director of Instruction.

“I look forward to adapting the TrackMan into my lessons at Goose River and at MRC beginning in May 2021.” There will be additional instruction opportunities with Plummer from March through December and Assistant Instructor Mack Duke throughout the year. New to the Goose River Golf Club teaching team, “Mack is a very accomplished player in his own right who will bring incredible skill and knowledge to his teaching,” said Plummer.

The two simulators are open to the public seven days a week. Social distancing is strongly encouraged, and masks are mandatory. Only four players will be allowed on the simulators at one time and sessions must be reserved in advance.

Typical nine-hole rounds for two players take an hour, and four players usually takes two hours. Tee times are available online at http://www.midcoastrec.org or by calling MRC at 207-236-9400 during regular business hours. 10-hour packages are available for $350; current Goose River Golf Club members can receive the same package for $250.