Six weeks. Six recipes. Six winners. What a journey the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge has been! Are you ready for your last recipe?

For this, the final week of the challenge, you’re going to need a winter squash to whip up something special.

This week, try making Squash Dinner Rolls, a recipe submitted by Linda Russell of Fryeburg. Russell has been making these dinner rolls for 25 years and she received the recipe from a unique place: a radio show. “When my children were young, I was a stay-at-home mom and listened to the Yankee Swap radio show where recipes [were] exchanged. I believe the Squash Dinner Rolls was called in by a nun,” Russell says in the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook.”





Now, you can try the recipe too — and if you snap a photo and submit it, you will be entered to win a copy of the cookbook.

Here’s what you need to do to join in the fun: First, make the weekly recipe. Then snap a photo of your attempt. And finally, send it in to fun@MainePublic.org to be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.

You have until Friday, Dec. 18 at noon to send in your photo.

Also, don’t miss the Ready, Set, Whisk! Hints and Tips video for this week for advice on this recipe.

This Holiday Cranberry Pudding was made by Amber Skinner of Orr’s Island, the week 5 winner of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge.

Congrats to the Week 5 winner

In week 5, readers were challenged to make Holiday Cranberry Pudding. Congratulations to Amber Skinner of Orr’s Island, who is the week 5 winner. She made this scrumptious dish pictured.