PRESQUE ISLE — This month publisher Rowman and Littlefield released a new book in their Practical Career Guide series focused on clean energy technicians. The book includes the day-to-day activities, educational background and what it takes to succeed in the field of wind power, written for anybody interested in exploring this career path.

The newly published book features an interview with NMCC Wind Power Technology Instructor Wayne Kilcollins. The Q&A describes Kilcollins’ own career path, how drones are used in the NMCC curriculum and the types of challenges his students face. Kilcollins also discusses the benefits of having a full-sized wind turbine in the classroom, a feature unique to NMCC.

NMCC’s wind power program started in 2008 in response to the increased economic opportunities in the field of clean energy. As the first program of its kind in New England, Kilcollins’ lab attracts students from throughout Maine, the country and some international students drawn to the expanding field.





While wind power jobs exist as close as Mars Hill, many graduates find work outside of Aroostook or even Maine, some working as far away as Hawaii. “The field is really exploding,” Kilcollins said in the interview. “As it goes forward, there are so many more systems being constructed in the United States, Canada, and other locations. With some of these manufacturers, there are a couple hundred slots available. We can’t get students through the program fast enough.”

To learn more about the wind powered technology program at NMCC, visit nmcc.edu or contact admission at 207-768–2785.