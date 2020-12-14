Agreement creates accelerated program track that saves students time and money

BANGOR, FITCHBURG, Massachusetts — Students at Fitchburg State University can now take advantage of new collaborations with Husson University in Maine that will allow them to complete two degrees in less time.

They can complete their bachelor’s degrees in biology or chemistry along with a doctor of pharmacy degree, or their bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science along with a doctor of physical therapy degree, on an accelerated schedule. This will save students a full year of study.





“This collaboration underscores Fitchburg State’s commitment to creating opportunities for students, laying achievable academic paths toward rewarding careers,” said Fitchburg State President Richard S. Lapidus. “We are grateful for the collaboration with Husson to open these doors for our students.”

“This agreement is providing students with a clear trajectory for education beyond their bachelor’s degree,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Fitchburg State. Creating a seamless transition from a bachelor’s program at Fitchburg State to a doctoral program at Husson will save students both time and money.”

Under the terms of the agreement, students will be eligible to enroll in the accelerated programs while freshmen at Fitchburg State. Students’ first three years will follow specific programs of study, after which qualifying students will continue in a doctoral program at Husson. At Husson, their first year’s credits can be applied toward the bachelor of science in biology or chemistry (for the doctor of pharmacy program) or exercise and sports science (for the doctor of physical therapy program).

