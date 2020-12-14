BELFAST — One positive outcome of 2020 is a renewed sense of appreciation for local, handmade and farm grown products created in Maine. While holiday celebrations may be quieter this year, there are still ways to catch the spirit of the season and also help local farmers.



Vendors at United Farmers Market of Maine are hosting a Holiday Pop Up Market on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 18 Spring Street, Belfast, Maine. Come enjoy the festive atmosphere, the spirit of the season and relaxing holiday music provided by Lincoln Blake. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be required of all participants so that everyone stays safe.



Participating vendors:





Aurora Botanicals Maine – Herbal and CBD Salves, Teas, Tinctures, CBD edibles.

Beading Spirits Jewelry – Fierce, feminine, soul brightening copper jewelry, bookmarks, and gifts.

Carolyn Brown Studio – Individually crafted, functional ceramics influenced by varied cultures.

CupKate’s – Beautiful holiday cookies, cupcakes and delicious sandwich cookies.

Dan Bennett Jewelry – Elegant handcrafted jewelry made in Maine.

Fair Share Bakery – Healthy Treats at a price that’s sweet.

Honey Petal Plants – Bulbs, plants, seeds, and floral arrangements.

Epoca Amber Jewelry – Elegant Baltic Amber jewelry crafted in sterling silver.

Just Crackers – Crackers made with Locally Sourced Ingredients and Heirloom Grains.

Peter Lambshead – Hand blown glass creations.

Sewing a Notion – Unique Fabric Creations & Handcrafted Porcelain.

ButtonsSweet Monkey Business – Delicious shortbread cookies and superfood granola.

Timberstone Rustic Arts, Maine Rock Guy – Hand crafted Maine stone jewelry, gifts and accessories.

Willow Moon Florist – Ecclectic Custom fresh and dried floral arrangements, herbal gifts.

Woody Fiber Fabrications – Handmade Baskets crafted with local invasive plant species and Maine wool.



The Holiday Pop Up Market on Christmas Eve is a great opportunity to feel good about supporting local farmers, artists, crafters and creators while last minute shopping for the special people on your gift list.



For more information, contact Rob at United Farmers Market of Maine, 207-218-7005.