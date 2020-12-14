AUBURN — Good Shepherd Food Bank is pleased to announce its recent hire of George Fox, assistant vice president of supply chain; Courtney Holub, major gifts officer; and Kaitlyn Myers, development operations assistant.

Fox is responsible for helping the Food Bank grow its capacity to feed food-insecure Mainers. “America has the world’s greatest capacity to grow and distribute food, but we still have people who do not have enough food,” he said. “I came to work at Good Shepherd Food Bank because I believe we can find better ways to address food insecurity in Maine, and I think we have an obligation to do so.”

Prior to joining Good Shepherd, Fox held engineering and operational leadership roles at L.L.Bean for over 20 years, and received a B.S. from the University of Maine in Forestry, an MBA from New Hampshire College, and MS from the University of Southern Maine in manufacturing systems. He lives with his wife and teenage son in Gorham. Fox is also the chairman of the Town of Gorham Planning Board.





Since 2012 Holub has held positions in nonprofits, including programming, marketing, communication and philanthropy. Her work has been focused on increasing opportunity and equity for underserved populations.

“When I moved to Maine, I learned about Good Shepherd Food Bank, its role in meeting a vital need for our community and its ability to do so on such a large scale. Food is an essential part of all our lives no matter your background. Yet, hunger impacts our neighbors daily. Good Shepherd Food Bank is working to end hunger in Maine with innovative approaches like community wellness and empowerment; I am so proud to be a part of this team,” stated Holub.

In 2016 Holub relocated to Maine and has been focused on philanthropy ever since. With the ultimate goal of mission delivery, she is passionate about relationship building and finding funding partnerships that ignite the donor’s excitement and increase the organization’s capacity. Holub received a B.F.A in art education and 3D fine arts from Massachusetts College of Art and completed her masters in nonprofit management at Northeastern University. She is a board member and volunteer adaptive ski coach for New England Disables Sports. She resides in Portland with her husband and dog and enjoys spending her time being active, gardening and cooking.

“One of my biggest hobbies is cooking; it brings a lot of joy to me and I love seeing how it can bring people together,” said Myers “It’s heartbreaking to see the level of food insecurity in Maine (and nationally!) and realizing that so many people are worried about getting enough food on the table that it can be one of the biggest stressors in their daily life. I love that I’m now part of an organization that hopes to remove the stigma and stress of food insecurity because I want everyone to have the chance to see food as something that brings their families together and maybe even sparks joy like it does for me.”

Myers’ background consists of positions in HR and accounting at nonprofits that provided support to children and adults with developmental disabilities, she assisted with case management at a law firm, and held an administrative position at a doctor’s office. Myers also studied at Frostburg State University in Maryland and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Promotions, transitions, and appointments:

Raymond Wacome has been promoted to systems support specialist



Tom Steinmetz has been promoted to senior systems specialist



Kathy Helming has transitioned from her role as vice president of community partnerships to a new role on the human resources team as an employee experience specialist



Kai Loundon has transitioned from his role as community resource representative to a member of the research and evaluation team as the new research coordinator



Dawn DiFiore has transitioned from her role as community resources manager to director of community partnerships



Kristen D’Eramo has transitioned from her role as community resources coordinator to community health and hunger program coordinator



Jessica Donahue, marketing and communications manager, appointed PRSA Yankee Chapter board of directors



Sam Michaud, director of facilities and safety, has been elected to hold the position of president of the Maine VOAD (Volunteers Organized Active in Disaster) board of directors

