The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 one of the more difficult years that many people can remember, from the loss of loved ones to economic strain and social isolation.

As part of the Bangor Daily News’ year-end coverage, we wanted to hear from you on how the pandemic has most affected you. They could be both negative or positive, reminding us of what we lost during this time, pointing us toward a way you coped or how you are making the best of a bad situation. Join the conversation by answering the questions below.