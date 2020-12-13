Online from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16 the nonprofit Maine Technology Users Group presents a webinar “Tech User Groups – Catalyzing Maine Tech.” A panel of four tech users groups share details of their activities, and discusses the role of tech user groups in the Maine tech workforce and business tech adoption. This event is cosponsored by Thomas College. This event is free, and hosted on Webex. For more information please visit www.mtug.org.

Direct link: https://mtug.org/mtug-events/2020-12-16-exectechwebinar-usergroupsandtechcommunity.