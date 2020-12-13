BELFAST – Join Our Town Belfast in placing luminaries throughout Belfast symbolizing hope and drawing the community together as we light the way into the new year.

“It has been a challenging year for us to bring the community together. We’ve had to get creative in ways to do that. The Luminaries Project is a way to safely look ahead to the future while bringing the community together”, according to Our Town Belfast Executive Director Zach Schmesser, explained further, “The Luminaries Project was envisioned by Board Member and Satori Belfast co-owner Jocelyn Tracy”

“Growing up in the Midcoast I always loved the tradition of lighting up the sidewalks and paths with luminaries in the dark of winter. 2020 is the perfect year to revitalize this tradition and maybe introduce it to a new generation,” said Tracy





Kits are for sale for $10 and include everything you need to make 10 luminaries. The kit includes bags, sand, and candles. Kits can be purchased at the Belfast Co-op or ordered online (https://ourtownbelfast.org/product/luminaries-kit/), kits ordered online will be delivered to those who live in Belfast. Kits will also be on sale at the United Farmer’s Market, 18 Spring Street, on Saturday, Dec. 12 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then on New Year’s Eve simply place the constructed kit on a flat surface outside at dusk. We encourage you to take a walk or drive around town to enjoy other luminaries.

For more information about the Luminaries Project or to purchase your kit: https://ourtownbelfast.org/product/luminaries-kit/.