You’re invited to join OceanView at Falmouth for its 11th annual Holiday Concert with Dana Cunningham & Max Dyer! Dana and Max are recording a digitally-released concert that will be available for online viewing from Dec. 22–31.

Pianist and composer Dana Cunningham resides in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where she has found the inspiration for five critically acclaimed recordings. She continues to perform in concert and retreat settings.

Max Dyer is a cellist with over 40 years of professional experience in the U.S. and abroad. In addition to a three-year tenure with the Houston Symphony, he has performed for over 30 years with the Houston Ballet Orchestra and the Houston Grand Opera. He has also played in many Broadway shows, most notably for Houston productions of The Lion King.





For more information, call: 207-781-4460 or visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/holidayconcert/.