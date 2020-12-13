FALMOUTH — “Many families are looking for an Advent or Christmas activity to do from home right now. From babies to young children to parents and beyond, this can be an answer.”

Jennifer Runge, the director of music ministries for the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport, and Gray), enthusiastically invites all families to gather, virtually, for a free “Nativity Hour” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The event is an exciting presentation of lessons and carols for littles, weaving short vignettes about the birth of Jesus together with songs, puppet shows, dancing, instrument play, and more. Participants will be provided with an at-home instrument guide that shows how to quickly assemble instruments using common household items.





“It’s perfect for the youngest parishioners (0-5 years of age) but this is truly designed for entire families,” said Runge. “It’s a great opportunity for families to celebrate the birth of our Savior along with other families across Maine.”

Runge has directed the parish’s popular “Making Music, Praying Twice” program for area children, parents, and grandparents since its inception in 2014. Like “Nativity Hour,” the gatherings help preschoolers develop an appreciation for music while, at the same time, providing them with an early introduction to the faith.

“Nativity Hour” will originate from Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth and be held via Zoom. To register for the free event, visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic or call 207-847-6884. Participants will receive the link to join the event prior to Dec. 19. For more information, contact the parish at 207-847-6890.