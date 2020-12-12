Ida Kuoppala scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season with 1:37 left on Saturday afternoon to give the University of Maine’s women’s hockey team a 2-1 Hockey East victory over the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

UMaine (3-1) had posted a 2-1 win on Friday afternoon.

The Black Bears’ start is the program’s best in league play they went a 3-1 start during the 2003-04 season.





Kuoppala, a sophomore left wing from Finland, was set up nicely by Swiss freshman right wing Rahel Enzler. Enzler skated right to left behind the net and fed an open Kuoppala in the middle of the slot and Kuoppala’s one-timer beat UNH goalie Ava Boutilier.

Sophomore defenseman Rae Breton’s second-period goal staked UNH to a 1-0 lead. Chavonne Truter and Maddie Truax assisted on Breton’s first goal of the season.

Junior Ali Beltz, who centers the line between Kuoppala and Enzler, scored the equalizer with 8:14 left in regulation on a wrist shot from the high slot. Enzler and sophomore defenseman Nicole Pateman assisted on the goal.

Senior goalie Loryn Porter made 21 saves for the Black Bears while Boutilier, who is also a senior, finished with 17 stops.

The UMaine women are scheduled to host Providence College next Saturday and Sunday but those games likely will be moved to Providence, Rhode Island. Maine has a 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.