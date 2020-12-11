Only hours after Tom Brady told reporters Thursday afternoon that he never intends to live in the Northeast again, a report surfaced reaffirming his retirement plans.

PageSix.com reported Thursday evening that Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have purchased a $17 million parcel of property with a house on Indian Creek Island — also known as the “billionaire’s bunker” — in Miami.

His new neighbors in the community, which features only 29 residences and 13 full-time police officers, will include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.





The report indicates the couple plans to demolish the current house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, California, that they sold to Dr. Dre.

Since signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March, Brady and his family have been renting the Davis Islands waterfront mansion of former New Yankees star Derek Jeter. Earlier this week, Brady reportedly purchased a custom-built 40-foot yacht.

Following Thursday’s practice, he expressed his delight in playing in Florida’s mild December climate after 20 seasons in New England.

“I’ve loved just being outside every day,” said Brady, who was born in San Mateo, California.

“I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather. It’s been a great feeling.”

Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times