It was a busy first round of voting in our Maine’s Greatest High School Football Coach of All Time contest.



What began as a reader-initiated list of 32 nominees has been pared to 16. Voting continues Friday and will run through midnight, setting up the much-anticipated quarterfinal matchups on Saturday.

There were four “upsets” in terms of our seeds. The most noteworthy was No. 13 seed “Doc” Hersom, the longtime Edward Little coach, posting a resounding victory over fourth-seeded Alex Rotzko of Marshwood. Hersom earned 64.6 percent of the vote in that matchup.



Other upsets included No. 12 Tim Roche of Wells edging No. 5 Kevin Kezal of Thornton Academy by a mere two votes and No. 9 Dick Mynahan of Lisbon slipping past No. 8 Paul Withee by 23 votes.



Also, 10th-seeded Butch Arthers of Belfast defeated the late Gerry Hodge of Bangor, the No. 7 seed, by just 6 percent.



The late Mike Landry of Biddeford, one of the No. 2 seeds, earned the distinction of receiving the most votes of any coach.

The contest continues until you have determined a winner early next week. Each round only lasts 24 hours, so make sure to vote for your favorites!





Here is another look at our remaining candidates, listed in alphabetical order:

Butch Arthers won 111 games in 16 seasons as the head coach or co-head coach with Butch Richards at Belfast. The Lions annexed six Eastern Maine championships and three Class B state titles (1996, 1999, 2003).



Ray Caldwell guided Mt. Blue High of Farmington for 20 years (1972-91). He engineered three state championship campaigns in 1974, 1975 and 1980.

Earle “Pete” Cooper was the face of football at Lawrence High in Fairfield for 28 seasons (1968-96) and took home state championship trophies in 1973, 1983 and 1984.

Kevin Cooper, the son of “Pete” Cooper, has kept Bonny Eagle of Standish at or near the top of the Class A ranks for most of his 21 seasons. The Scots have won seven state titles in 16 years (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016, 2019).

Bob Cote’s team at St. Louis High in Biddeford captured five state titles from 1957-70. He then spent 15 seasons at Thornton Academy in Saco and finished with 173 career victories.

Art Greenlaw was the head coach at Stearns High in Millinocket from 1976-90 and 1995-97. His teams won 111 games and secured gold balls in 1982, 1984, 1987 and 1995 along with five Little Ten Conference crowns.

Lawrence “Doc” Hersom coached at Rumford High and Edward Little High in Auburn. From 1966-80, he helped the Red Eddies win three state titles in 1972, 1976 and 1977.

Mike Landry was the architect of Biddeford’s Class A powerhouse program. From 1976-93, the Tigers earned six state titles, including four in five seasons (1990-94). He also coached two seasons at Westbrook.

Dick Mynahan served as the head coach at Lisbon High for an incredible 30 seasons from 1997-2016. He engineered 205 career victories and the Greyhounds won state titles in 1997, 2005 and 2006.

Ken Perrone’s career started at Dixfield High. He then guided John Bapst of Bangor to state titles in 1964 and 1965, before leading Brewer to two Class A championships, including the undefeated, nationally ranked 1970 squad.

Jonathan “Gabby” Price spent 18 seasons over two stints at Bangor High (1976-84, 1992-2000). His teams won 129 games and captured four regional crowns and Class A state titles in 1979 and 1981.

Tim Roche has guided the football fortunes at Wells for 15 seasons and 155 victories. During his tenure, the Warriors have won four state championships (2011, 2016-18) in three classes.

Mike Siviski spent his entire career as a head coach, 35 seasons, at Winslow. The Black Raiders racked up seven state titles and 11 regional crowns en route to more than 250 victories.

Harold “Tank” Violette engineered state championship runs at Belfast in 1967 and 1968 before moving to Winslow. He led the Black Raiders from 1969-84 and amassed 113 victories, with state titles in 1973, 1976 and 1982.

John Wolfgram’s teams claimed 10 state championships and won 309 games at four schools including Madison, Gardiner, South Portland and Cheverus of Portland.

Rod Wotton won 14 state championships at South Berwick High and Marshwood High in Eliot from 1966-92. That includes 11 titles won or shared from 1971-84.