Many readers have asked how to take great trail camera photos, and Bud Utecht seems to have it figured out. In an accompanying story, you’ll find some hints offered up by Utecht and another avid trail cam photographer.

And in today’s Bangor Daily News trail camera feature, you’ll see more evidence of Utecht’s skill at deploying the right camera in the right place to capture a cool image. He owns a sporting camp and runs Game Camera Artistry, and man, does he end up with some great shots!

Exhibit 1 for today: The magnificent buck that’s rubbing its antlers on a leaning tree. Exhibit 2: An otter, doing what he oughta (in this case, sliding through the deep snow, without a care in the world).





This otter doesn’t seem to mind the snow. Credit: Bud Utecht / Game Camera Artistry

Sometimes all it takes is a photo (or two) from the natural world to make everything else seem a little bit simpler, and better.

Keep the videos and photos coming, and keep checking back for more great images shared by your fellow BDN readers.

read more Here’s how to start taking great trail camera photos Readers who don’t have a trail camera of their own have been asking how they ought to go about choosing one.

