Spotting a big Maine moose in the wild can be the highlight of any outdoor adventure, I’ve learned.

Except when the moose thinks you’re a lady moose he might want to mate with, which happened once, during a bird-hunting and moose-watching trip to the Moosehead Lake region.

As I wrote a decade ago, “We learned that a 250-pound man waddling noisily through the woods sounds nothing like a bird dog. He does, however, sound a lot like a clumsy cow moose in need of a boyfriend. At least that’s our explanation for the Misery Moose Episode.“





Then there was the time we watched a massive bull moose uproot an alder tree and barge into a clearing, looking to battle with the other moose it had been conversing with. (Again, it was us. And that moose wasn’t very happy to meet us).

So, I guess what I’m saying is that seeing a big, placid, friendly bull moose (at a safe distance) can be the highlight of any outdoor adventure.

Like the moose featured in today’s trail camera feature. Bangor Daily News reader David I. has sent in a couple of videos that we’ve shared over the past few weeks, and this is another cool one. Press play and you might be fooled into thinking you’re looking at a still photo, but the moose eventually tilts his head away from the camera.

While an in-person visit with the moose might be more thrilling, this video gives us a much closer encounter than we’d ever get in the wild. Unless, that is, we were on the verge of getting stomped when we captured the video.

If you’re an avid trail camera user who’d like to help those looking to capture images like these, we’re working on a story that will do just that. What do you look for in a camera? How much do you expect to pay? What features are essential? What kinds of mistakes did you make when you first put your cameras out, and how do you avoid those mistakes now? How about a recommendation for a good low-budget option? Or what would you buy if money was not a concern?

Thanks in advance for your input.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.