Almost 3,000 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week that ended Dec. 5, a five-month high, according to data released by the Maine Department of Labor on Thursday.

The initial state claims are up from the 1,927 filed the previous week. Another 12,600 people filed continued claims with the state.

In addition, 1,200 people filed initial claims and 16,800 filed continued claims for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The department attributed those increases to people who exhausted state extended or federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.





In total, about 3,700 Mainers filed an initial claim or reopened their unemployment claim last week, the department said.

The news comes one day after Gov. Janet Mills said Maine will offer a one-time, $600 payment to workers receiving unemployment before the end of the year to partially compensate for the end of federal unemployment benefits. More than 30,000 Mainers are expected to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas unless Congress passes another stimulus package.

The department said it paid out more than $1.7 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits Between March 15 and Dec. 5.

Nationally, 853,000 people filed initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 5, up 137,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.