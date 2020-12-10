BANGOR — Northern Light Ear, Nose, and Throat Care welcomes Nicole Lebo, MD. Dr. Lebo cares for patients with cancer and benign tumors in the head and neck. She specializes in the surgical management of neoplastic diseases, including malignancies of the mouth, throat, sinus and nose. Dr. Lebo treats skin cancers, thyroid nodules, parathyroid disease, and salivary gland disease. In addition to endoscopic surgery, she performs microvascular reconstruction, also known as free-flaps and transoral robotic surgery.

Dr. Lebo earned her medical doctorate from the University of Ottawa in Ontario. She received a Fellowship in Head and Neck Oncology and Reconstructive Surgery from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She also holds a bachelor of chemical engineering from McGill University in Montreal. Dr. Lebo is board certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery.

If you know someone who could benefit from seeing Dr. Lebo, please contact Northern Light Ear, Nose, and Throat Care at 207-973-9595.