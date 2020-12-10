PORTLAND — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announces its Executive Director Godfrey Wood will step down at the end of the year. Wood has served in the position since April of 2013.

“After many years of leading this respected and vital organization, I have decided to step down as executive director as of the end of this year. I will be working with the board of directors and staff to assure a smooth transition. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is in a better position than it was when I joined, and I am proud of the work we have all accomplished. I plan to continue to consult for Habitat on key programs and pending opportunities,” said Wood.

Board President Julie Ray had praise for Wood. “Godfrey has had an incalculable impact on this organization. The Portland Affiliate has built 21 homes for deserving families during his tenure as executive director. Due to his leadership, we are poised to build three homes in Freeport and eight homes in South Portland in the coming years. His boundless energy and passion for Habitat has contributed not only to affordable home ownership, but to our Critical Home Repair Program and the overall financial health of the organization, providing many opportunities to serve our community going forward.”





The Board of Directors will work on identifying an interim executive director, and Wood looks forward to assisting with the transition.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is a non-profit organization that builds communities of new energy efficient homes, sold with affordable financing, to deserving families. Habitat invites people of all backgrounds, races and religions to build houses together in partnership with families in need. The organization has built 91 homes in southern Maine since 1985, and has donated over $500,000 to help build homes for more than 170 families around the world.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s Critical Home Repair program is a service that helps low-income homeowners make needed repairs so they can live in a safe, healthy and affordable home.

The Habitat ReStore, located at 659 Warren Avenue in Portland, is a discount retail outlet that sells donated new and gently used building materials, appliances and furniture at greatly reduced prices. The ReStore is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00-5:00. A face covering is required inside the store at this time. All of the profits from the ReStore are used to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects in the Greater Portland area.

Office hours are by appointment only at this time. Contact homeownership@habitatme.org. For more information, visit habitatportlandme.org.