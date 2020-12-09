Technically, today’s trail camera offering did not actually come from a trail cam. Technically, it doesn’t show wildlife (although we really don’t know what it shows). And you know what? I don’t care.

This doorbell camera video, submitted by Paul Grega of Yarmouth, shows … well … something unidentified.

And it’s flying. And it’s some kind of object.





So, if you want to call this a good ol’ Maine UFO, I’m right there with you.

“If you are looking for unusual things caught on trail/doorbell cams, this was something very unusual back in July.” Grega said. “It’s at the end of the video and was at 10:50 at night. I asked and people said a moth, an owl, and a drone. All of which wouldn’t move like that. Too fast to control an unlighted drone and it leaves a trail.”

My first thought (after UFO) was that someone had fired off some fireworks. And since Grega said the video was captured in July, that seems to make some kind of sense. But in a follow-up email, he explained that the actual date was July 20, so Independence Day was long past. Someone could have been firing off some leftover bottle rockets, I suppose. But who knows.

Then, there’s the noise associated with the object. About 24 seconds into the video, you’ll hear a high-pitched whistling sound, which is followed several seconds later by the appearance of the … well … whatever.

Grega has spent significant time trying to figure out what the video shows, and what it doesn’t.

“Yes, there is a high pitch siren/screech before it even is in view. The wings look perfectly flat so I ruled out a bird, though the small round funnel shape on its belly could be wind resistance and the screech sounds like a hawk. I thought it may have been a drone but flown in darkness that fast would be impossible, especially between two trees. I thought also a firework but scoured where it would have hit trees and [found] nothing. I heard the siren a few other nights on the camera but no objects in view. And it seems too big [for the moth theory] and the distance traveled seems like 150 feet from where it started. Would love to hear other thoughts.”

There you have it, Bangor Daily News readers. Take a look at the video, and tell us what you see. There must be a logical explanation. Right? Unless, that is, it’s just a garden-variety visit by beings from another dimension.

