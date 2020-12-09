Maine’s coronavirus-related restrictions are mostly in line with other New England states as governors across the region grapple with rising cases, while an expert warns that containing the virus will only get more difficult if cases continue to escalate.
After Maine did not see more than 100 daily cases of the virus until late October, the state saw a record 425 new cases on Monday. The surge comes as virus conditions have worsened across the country, with only Vermont and Hawaii seeing lower case rates than Maine over the past week, according to a New York Times tracker.
Gov. Janet Mills has largely eschewed reinstating business restrictions from earlier in the pandemic, pointing to a lack of federal aid to assist businesses and workers. Other governors have generally followed similar paths, though some New England states, most of which have higher case counts than Maine, have done more to limit gatherings as the virus has surged.