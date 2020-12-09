This story will be updated

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Two residents have died from COVID-19 after an outbreak involving 24 residents and staff at Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center, administrator Mark McKenna said Wednesday.

There were 13 active cases of the virus among residents and 11 among employees, McKenna said. Two employees have recovered.





“It is crucially important at this time that due to rapid community spread, people in the community practice social distancing and mask wearing,” McKenna said.