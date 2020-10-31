Inspectors from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services have found violations of rules meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 at 16 of the state’s 93 nursing homes since the start of the pandemic.

Inspectors found nursing home workers not covering their mouths and noses with masks, incomplete screening of visitors and staff for COVID-19 symptoms that resulted at least twice in nursing home employees working while sick, and improper handwashing and hygiene that risked contaminating the protective gear employees have worn to stem the virus’ spread, according to more than 150 pages of records reviewed by the BDN.

Use the charts below to find out which Maine nursing homes have seen virus outbreaks this year, and to see which have been cited by the state for violations of COVID-19 rules and for which reasons. Search by nursing home name or city.