AUGUSTA, Maine — Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the state and country as Congress remains locked in a months-long stalemate on a new relief bill and more than 30,000 Mainers are set to lose unemployment benefits by December’s end.

The situation could worsen given the seasonality of Maine’s economy. As winter sets in, more people are choosing to stay home. The number of low-wage jobs in Maine has declined since September as consumer spending has plateaued since earlier stimulus programs including enhanced unemployment benefits were in effect, according to an Opportunity Insights tracker.

Small businesses got a large share of aid from the Paycheck Protection Program, a $669 billion forgivable loan program that is likely to be extended in the next federal aid package. Maine also extended aid through smaller programs, but nearly half of small businesses surveyed by the U.S. Census Bureau last month said it will take six months or more to return to normal levels.





We want to talk to Maine businesses and their employees about the lingering need for aid during the pandemic. Did you get aid earlier this year? What was your situation then and how does it compare to now? We will not use your name, business or story without your permission. Join the conversation by answering the questions below.