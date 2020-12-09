BANGOR — Northern Light Infectious Disease Care is excited to welcome Scott Melton, MD, PhD to treat patients with general infectious diseases. Dr. Melton has a special interest in musculoskeletal infections, Hepatitis C, and other viral liver diseases and HIV care. He also treats prosthetic, surgical site and diabetic issues.

Dr. Melton earned his bachelor of science in marine biology from University of Southern Mississippi and a PhD in molecular and cellular biology from Tulane University. He earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he also completed both an Internal Medicine Residency and Fellowship in Infectious Disease. Dr. Melton is board certified in Internal Medicine, and board eligible in certification for Infectious Diseases.

With a background in teaching, Dr. Melton is data-driven and analytical. During treatment, he looks at the whole person, including all possible components that may affect patients with infectious diseases.





For a referral to Northern Light Infectious Disease Care in Webber East, Suite 412, ask your provider to call 207-973-4377.