Eastern Maine Development Corporation and Community Concepts schedule virtual information session 1 p.m. Dec. 15 to share important details

BANGOR AND LEWISTON — Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) and Community Concepts Inc. have launched the LA COVID-19 Worker Relief Initiative to deliver meaningful support and needed resources to workers in the Lewiston-Auburn Area who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The program is funded by the Maine Department of Labor through federal funding from the U.S. Department of Labor disaster relief employment and is a partnership with the Central Western Maine Workforce Development Board, EMDC and Community Concepts Inc. A virtual information session for displaced workers in the Lewiston-Auburn area, the public and media to obtain details is being held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Registration for the session is available by visiting www.emdc.org/events.





“We are a catalyst for hope and opportunities for displaced workers during the pandemic,” said Lee Umphrey, president and CEO of EMDC. “When people face economic hardship and unemployment they need clear information, sound guidance and easy access to resources. This initiative will meet those needs while reassuring workers that the community stands with them.”

The LA COVID-19 Worker Relief Initiative will connect displaced workers with local resources and services. Peer navigators provide support to individuals interested in changing careers or furthering their education. Support includes: applying for resources including TANF, food supplements and housing; one-on-one career counseling; resume building and interview preparation; training and supportive services; job placement and paid mentorships. EMDC and Community Concepts Inc. administer workforce development programs a no cost to eligible participants, which can open up new opportunities for displaced workers.

“Anyone who lost a job in Lewiston or Auburn as a result of the pandemic should consider us a one-stop support center — seeking to get people back to work and improving the trajectory of their lives,” said Susan Cerini, director of Workforce Services at EMDC.

More information about the project and access to services can be obtained by contacting Joanne Caron at JCaron@emdc.org or 207-441-4728.

EMDC fosters public-private relationships and leverages resources to help businesses, communities and individuals reach long-term goals and prosperity. EMDC is the only economic development company in the state that provides services to these three groups under one umbrella. The organization’s integrated programs and individualized services accelerate economic development through this holistic approach.

Community Concepts works to strengthen individuals, families and communities in Western Maine by providing diverse programs, by engaging in strategic partnerships, and through advocacy that addresses the barriers to promote economic opportunities for all.