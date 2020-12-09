STILLWATER — The Courageous Steps Project is excited to launch the Step Forward Center for Discovery & Learning & Green House Village Preschool programs in early 2021.

The Step Forward Center for Discovery & Learning will provide specialty life-skills and educational based and other various types of programming for children ages 3-19.

The Green House Village Preschool will be a community-based inclusive preschool program for children ages 3-5 with a belief that all children grow and prosper no matter the obstacles in their way.





Founder & Chairman/CEO Connor J. Archer says, “this is going to completely transform the organization for the future. It has been something we’ve looked forward to getting done for a long-time now — this is an accomplishment for all of those involved in our organization, especially during such challenging times.”

The programs will launch on Jan. 1, 2021 with the preschool program beginning on January 4th and specialty programming beginning in early 2021. Archer states, “children need early childhood intervention to build a strong foundation in order to learn important skills, and continue to develop those skills as they get older — through this programming, we will be able to do that in the most effective ways possible, while still working with current and many new community partners to offer unique types of programming.”

Archer adds that the organization will be welcoming the Village Preschool and former Green House Nursery School staff with decades of experience and knowledge that will already allow the program to grow.



“I’ve known Karen (Thibault) and Lynn (Faerber) since I was 3 years old, as they were my preschool teachers. Karen and Lynn gave me that start that I so desperately needed as an individual who was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 3 — to give back to them and help them grow for the future is a dream come true” said Archer.

“Since he (Connor) was 8 years old, he has said if he had one wish, he would want Green House to always be here for children. We are excited to say that that dream is coming true for him and us — this is such good news, opening up so many opportunities for us to expand our community outings (after COVID of course) and our programming for all children in our inclusive environment”, said soon-to-be program director Karen Thibault.

Karen Thibault will serve as program director for the Step Forward Center for Discovery & Learning and for the Green House Village Preschool. Lynn Faerber will continue working at the preschool and on special projects for our community programs in collaboration with Connor.

To learn more about the different initiatives and programs that the Courageous Steps Project offers and will be starting to offer, please visit our websites www.stepforwardcenter.org, www.greenhousevillage.org and www.thecourageousstepsproject.org.

The Courageous Steps Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization striving to help children and young adults with various abilities and challenges all over Eastern Maine. The non-profit organization was founded on July 25th, 2016. All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.