Bangor High School has placed four of its runners on the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State cross country teams that were announced recently.

Coach Roger Huber’s Bangor boys appeared poised to capture a state title last month, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the Maine Principals’ Association championship meets scheduled for Bangor.

The Rams placed senior Gordon Doore and junior Daniel McCarthy on the all-state squad, which also includes the likes of junior Abbott Valentine of Hampden Academy, Caribou senior Jordan Duplissie, senior Ponce Saltysiak of Mount Desert Island High in Bar Harbor and Waterville freshman Joshua Way.





A total of 24 boys received all-state recognition.

The MTCCA all-state girls contingent also includes two Bangor High standouts, senior Erin McCarthy and junior Megan Randall. Senior Olivia Mosca of Brewer, one of the Rams’ top conference rivals, also earned a spot.

Also representing the North region are Aroostook County sophomores Kayley Bell of Caribou and Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle, along with sophomore Thea Crowley of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, junior Maria Protheroe of Oceanside High in Rockland, sophomore Peyton Estes of Madison; Winslow senior Olivia Tiner and junior Grace Kirk of Cony High in Augusta.

Here is the complete all-state cross country roster:

Boys

Zachary Barry, Jr., Scarborough; Joe Crocker, Sr., Monmouth Acad.; Calvin Cummings, Jr., Gorham; Simon DiMatteo, Jr., Thornton Acad.; Gordon Doore, Sr., Bangor; Jordan Duplissie, Sr., Caribou; Garrett Erickson-Harris, Sr., Kennebunk; Ben Greene, Sr., Falmouth; Leif Harvey, Sr., Greely; Reed Henderson, Sr., Gorham; Martin Horne, Sr., Freeport; Aidan LaViolette, Jr., Lisbon; William Levasseur, Sr., St. Dominic’s Acad.; Levi Lilienthal, Sr., Waynflete School Vaughn Lindenau, Jr., Cape Elizabeth; Erik LoSacco, Sr., Scarborough; Daniel McCarthy, Jr., Bangor; Owen Patry, Jr., Cape Elizabeth; Tyler Patterson,, Sr., Brunswick; Ponce Saltysiak, Sr., Mount Desert Island; Grady Satterfield, Jr., Mt. Ararat; Abbott Valentine, Jr., Hampden Acad.; Chris Walton, Jr., Biddeford; Joshua Way, Frosh., Waterville; Sam Wilson, Sr., Greely

Girls

Alexa Allen, Jr., Monmouth Acad.; Kayley Bell, Soph., Caribou; Payton Bell, Soph., Edward Little; Annabelle Brooks, Soph., Cheverus; Thea Crowley, Soph., George Stevens Acad.; Peyton Estes, Soph., Madison; Delaney Hesler, Jr., Bonny Eagle; Anna Jandreau, Soph., Presque Isle; Margo Kenyon, Sr., Leavitt; Grace Kirk, Jr., Cony; Hadley Mahoney, Frosh., Cape Elizabeth; Maddie Marston, Sr., Yarmouth; Sofie Matson, Sr., Falmouth; Erin McCarthy, Sr., Bangor; Catherine McClellan, Jr., Marshwood; Olivia Mosca, Sr., Brewer; Alana Natulak, Jr., Fryeburg Acad.; Emmaline Pendleton, Jr., Bonny Eagle; Karley Piers, Sr., Falmouth; Maria Protheroe, Jr., Oceanside; Megan Randall, Jr., Bangor; Olivia Reynolds, Sr., Maine Coast Waldorf School Addy Thibodeau, Frosh., Bonny Eagle; Olivia Tiner, Sr., Winslow; Jaclyn Vanderhoof, Jr., Thornton Acad.