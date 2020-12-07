Sometimes, the simplest videos of the natural world — even those that only last nine seconds — can be just what a person needs on a hectic day.

Today’s reader-submitted trail cam certainly fills the bill.

Kyle from Franklin County checked in with his second video, this one showing a deer fawn lying down for a rest. That’s it. That’s all that happens.





But in these hectic and confusing times, sometimes, that’s all it takes to soothe an overloaded brain.

Keep those cool videos and photos coming. Readers keep reaching out to say they appreciate those regular submissions, and they’ve certainly become a daily highlight in my own email inbox.

If you’re an avid trail camera user who’d like to help those looking to capture images like these, we’re working on a story that will do just that. What do you look for in a camera? How much do you expect to pay? What features are essential? What kinds of mistakes did you make when you first put your cameras out, and how do you avoid those mistakes now? How about a recommendation for a good low-budget option? Or what would you buy if money was not a concern?

Thanks in advance for your input.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.